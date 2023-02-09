FG Said We Should Use New Notes, Some Govs Said We Should Use Old Notes, We Live In 2 Parallel Confederate Republics-Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to a recent directive that was given by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, that Nigerians should continue using their old notes, despite FG’s order.

While reacting, Senator Shehu made it known that the Federal said Nigerians should use new notes and some state governors said Nigerians should use old notes. He went on and made it known that this shows that we are living in two parallel Confederate Republics.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle. He wrote: “If the FG said we should use new notes and some state Governors said we should use old notes, We are living in two parallel Confederate Republics.”

It should be recalled that the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, recently told Nigerians to ignore the directive that was given by the federal government and continue using their old Naira notes to transact businesses, assuring them that they will do something about it when they win the forthcoming presidential election.

