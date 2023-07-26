FG Resisted Pressure to Print Money Amid Subsidy Removal – NGF

According to the Daily Trust, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Governor of Kwara State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), recently discussed the rationale behind the removal of fuel subsidy by the Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

The governor said that this decision was made as a preferential alternative to other potential policies that could have negatively impacted the country’s economy.

In a meeting held in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, AbdulRazaq explained that one alternative considered by the federal government was the extensive printing of new currency to finance the subsidy regime.

However, this option was deemed too risky, as it would have severely undermined the economy and caused greater harm to the people.

While acknowledging the temporary difficulties resulting from the subsidy removal, the governor assured stakeholders that the government was actively collaborating with the federal government to allete these challenges.

AbdulRazaq expressed optimism that the situation would soon stabilize and ultimately benefit the nation.

In line with this objective, AbdulRazaq revealed that Tinubu had advised all states to explore ways of mitigating the effects of the subsidy removal until an agreement on the new minimum wage is reached between the labor unions and the federal government.

As part of these efforts, the government has introduced various relief measures, including a 10,000 naira transport allowance for workers, food distribution programs, and other interventions.

Furthermore, AbdulRazaq highlighted the government’s plan to prioritize funding for welfare programs to stimulate the economy and assist individuals in adapting to the changes.

He emphasized that non-essential expenditures would be curtailed to ensure a targeted approach focused on addressing the immediate needs of the people.

By implementing these measures, the government aims to strike a balance between sustaining the economy and supporting its citizens, ultimately paving the way for a brighter future.

