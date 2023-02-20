FG releases troops in Rivers State in preparation for the forthcoming general election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Federal Government of Nigeria have reportedly released troops in Rivers State in preparation for the forthcoming general election which is scheduled to take place in few days time.

The General Elections is scheduled to take place on Saturday being the 25th day of February, 2023 and the federal government has released a large number of troops in Rivers state inorder to ensure a free and fair election. Video clip of the troops marching on the highway surfaced online few hours ago and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

In the above video, The Executive Officer NNS Pathfinder was Interviewed and he stated that their major aim is to restore the confidence of the citizens and also to ensure that everybody is safe during this period of election.

