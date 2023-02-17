FG Reacts To El-Rufai’s Statement That Cabals Want An Interim Government And Elections Won’t Hold

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Buhari-led administration has reacted to the speculation heightened by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna about unnamed persons pushing for interim government, hence the latest naira redesign by CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and some cabals were pushed forward to achieve such purposes.

The presidency in an statement which was released on Friday evening, which was made available by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), warned those advancing the argument to stop creating panic and inciting citizens against government policy. The Presidency pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari has given clear directives on ameliorating the hardship caused by the cashless policy implementation, noting that there is no need to panic.

While asserting that the solution to the problem is not sending Nigerians into overdrive, the statement affirmed that the scheduled elections will hold and Nigerians will be able to vote candidates of their choice. According to the statement, President Buhari supports the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, who it said, also supports the cashless policy of government.

