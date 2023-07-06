FG Issues Flood warning, Says 14 States May Record Heavy Rainfall
Channels Television reports that the federal government has issued a flood notice, warning that from July 4 to July 8, heavy rains could cause flooding in 31 cities and 14 states.
This was stated in a statement from the Federal Ministry of Environment that Channels Television was able to get on Wednesday.
The states and communities were listed as Plateau (Langtang and Shendam), Kano (Sumaila, Tudun Wada), Sokoto (Shagari, Goronyo, and Silame), and Delta (Okwe), according to the statement.
The others are Katsina (Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, and Bindawa), Adamawa (Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola), Akwa Ibom (Upenekang), Kaduna (Kachia), and Akwa Ibom (Kachia).
Kebbi (Wara, Yelwa, and Gwandu), Zamfara (Shinkafi, and Gummi), Borno (Briyel), Jigawa (Gwaram), Kwara (Jebba), and Niger (Mashegu, and Kontagora) were also included in the flood alert.
The administration also exhorted key players in the affected states to take preventative measures to stop the loss of life and property.
STORM PROJECTION
From July 4 through July 8, 2023, the following locations and their surroundings may see severe rainfall that could cause floods.
Plateau State: Shendam and Langtang
State of Kano: Sumaila and Tudun wada
Shagari, Goronyo, and Silame in Sokoto State
Okwe, Delta State
State of Kaduna: Kachia
State of Akwa Ibom: Upenekang
Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State
Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa, and Katsina State
State of Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, and Gwandu
Shinkafi, Gummi, Zamfara State
Briyel, Borno State
Gwaram, Jigawa State
Jebba, Kwara State
Mashegu and Kontagora, Niger State
To prevent the loss of life and property, relevant parties are urged to take preventative action.
