FG Issues Flood warning, Says 14 States May Record Heavy Rainfall

Channels Television reports that the federal government has issued a flood notice, warning that from July 4 to July 8, heavy rains could cause flooding in 31 cities and 14 states.

This was stated in a statement from the Federal Ministry of Environment that Channels Television was able to get on Wednesday.

The states and communities were listed as Plateau (Langtang and Shendam), Kano (Sumaila, Tudun Wada), Sokoto (Shagari, Goronyo, and Silame), and Delta (Okwe), according to the statement.

The others are Katsina (Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, and Bindawa), Adamawa (Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola), Akwa Ibom (Upenekang), Kaduna (Kachia), and Akwa Ibom (Kachia).

Kebbi (Wara, Yelwa, and Gwandu), Zamfara (Shinkafi, and Gummi), Borno (Briyel), Jigawa (Gwaram), Kwara (Jebba), and Niger (Mashegu, and Kontagora) were also included in the flood alert.

The administration also exhorted key players in the affected states to take preventative measures to stop the loss of life and property.

STORM PROJECTION

From July 4 through July 8, 2023, the following locations and their surroundings may see severe rainfall that could cause floods.

Plateau State: Shendam and Langtang

State of Kano: Sumaila and Tudun wada

Shagari, Goronyo, and Silame in Sokoto State

Okwe, Delta State

State of Kaduna: Kachia

State of Akwa Ibom: Upenekang

Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State

Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa, and Katsina State

State of Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, and Gwandu

Shinkafi, Gummi, Zamfara State

Briyel, Borno State

Gwaram, Jigawa State

Jebba, Kwara State

Mashegu and Kontagora, Niger State

To prevent the loss of life and property, relevant parties are urged to take preventative action.

Sirax333 (

)