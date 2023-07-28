FG inaugurates committee to review national youth policy

The federal government has inaugurated a 27-member committee to commence work on the 2019-2023 National Youth Policy immediately.

On Thursday, Mohammed Manga, spokesman for the federal ministry of sports and youth development, stated that the inauguration was in accordance with the timeline for the review.

While inaugurating the committee, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ismaila Abubakar, said the aim was to ensure that the ministry had a befitting Policy Document that would serve as a guide for developing the nation’s teeming youth.

“The National Youth Policy, like other government policies, is the handbook of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s guide on youth development as it represents the declaration of the Nigerian government to the practical support it intends to give to its youth,” said Mr Abubakar.

He stated further that the 2019-2023 Edition of the National Youth Policy was in the last lap of its journey, especially as the policy itself stipulates a five-year periodic review, hence the need to begin the process.

Mr Abubakar said part of the successes recorded in implementing the 2019-2023 edition of the policy by the federal government includes youth inclusion, participation, and access to information, which enables them to know their rights.

He said the ministry, in partnership with civil society organisations, the private sector and international agencies, had taken the policy to the grassroots through enlightenment and publicity, adding that various programmes and projects were also implemented across the six geo-political zones in line with the policy thrust of the government.

“It is the dynamic nature that has prompted the review of the guidelines in human activities in order to get better results,” he added.

The permanent secretary observed that there had been a lot of changes in the perception and actions of Nigerian youth towards government policies in the last five years, especially in the era of information communication technology.

Besides, he said the age range of youth (15-29) in the current policy edition had generated “a lot of debate and controversy, as it appeared to fall short of Nigeria and Africa youth age reality.”

“It is in view of these that the government approved the commencement of the review process with the formation and inauguration of the committee, which is expected to work from now to February 2024,” the official explained. “I charge you (the committee) to bring your wealth of experience to bear in ensuring that we produce a one-stop shop policy document for implementation by the government.”

Mr Abubakar added, “Other terms of reference are, amongst others, to oversee the entire review process of the National Youth Policy 2024-2027 until its launching and ensure integration of youth concerns from each geo-political zone into the final policy document.”

