FG Has Not Done Enough To Stop Labour From Calling For Protest – Peter Esele

The Federal Government has not done enough, in the opinion of Peter Esele, a former president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to stop organized labor from going on strike and protesting the removal of fuel subsidies.

For Nigerians, palliatives have been promoted by Labour in an effort to mitigate the effects of the end of fuel subsidies. After talks with the administration broke down, it has threatened to demonstrate and go on strike on Wednesday.

During Sunday Politics on Channels Television, Esele responded to the circumstance by asserting that the administration has not gone far enough to meet the demands of the workers.

It is difficult to see why the Federal Government would have allowed labor to issue an ultimatum at this particular time; doing so would invite allegations of betraying labor.

The alternative would be for the government to publicly state what it is doing. As you just saw, one of their demands is that the government invest in CNG.

“I am also worried about the protest and the strike, but right now, even organized labor won’t be able to act because of resistance from the leadership. According to Esele, the Federal Government has not gone far enough in allowing labor to develop this far.

The Federal Government’s (FG) palliatives team met with members of organized labor on Friday.

It was planned for the meeting to continue the debate on remedies to lessen the effects of subsidy removal in the country.

The labor delegation, which was led by Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), avoided speaking with media as they departed the meeting venue.

