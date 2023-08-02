FG Has No Business Buying Palliatives For Nigerians; It’s a Fraud; Reject It. – Gov. Obaseki

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has charged the Nigeria Labour Congress to reject the proposed palliative of the president as he labeled it a fraud.

According Saharareporters, Godwin Obaseki made this statement on Wednesday while attending to labor union members who are protesting against the removal of the fuel subsidy, the school fee hike, and other anti-poor policies of the Tinubu-led administration. The governor noted that Edo State is a labor-friendly state, and they are behind the Union on the protest.

According to him, the Federal government doesn’t have any business buying grains and giving money to some people to buy palliatives for Nigerians but rather provides the money to the local government to their people.

He stated, “Let them give the money to the local government to give to their people because the Federal government has no business buying grains and has given contracts to people to buy palliatives. I want to call the Labour Union to stop this palliative fraud of the government”.

What is your take on the statement made by Gov.Obaseki regarding President Tinubu’s proposed palliatives?

