FG does not fight corruption to impress anyone – Lai Mohammed

On Wednesday, the Federal Government declared that it was not battling corruption in order to win over Transparency International, civil society organizations, or any other anti-corruption watchdog. Instead, it said that the goal of its anti-corruption campaign was to ensure that the country’s economy expanded in all spheres.

After this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting, which was presided over by the President at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed told State House reporters, “We are not fighting corruption because we want to impress Transparency International or any organization whatsoever. “Tuesday saw the publication of Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index report. Nigeria maintained its 2021 score of 24 out of 100 points and ranked 150th out of 180 nations.

Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Ireland are among the top 10 countries according to the 2022 CPI, which was published on January 31, 2023. These nations are the “cleanest,” according to the survey, with scores between 90 and 77. With scores ranging from 12 to 17 out of 100, it ranked Burundi, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti, North Korea, Libya, Yemen, Venezuela, South Sudan, Syria, and Somalia as the top 10 most corrupt nations.

The indices take into account bribery, misappropriation of public funds, public servants abusing their positions for personal gain without repercussion, governments’ capacity to combat corruption and enforce integrity standards in the public sector, excessive bureaucracy that may increase opportunities for corruption, and meritocratic rather than nepotistic hiring practices in the civil service. However, TI’s survey template was criticized by the Federal Government.

It added that the Buhari administration is taking corruption seriously and encouraged the anti-corruption agency to change its rating template. “We are not tackling corruption because we want to impress Transparency International or any organization,” the minister claimed. “We’re battling corruption because we think that without it, neither the economy nor even politics will be able to thrive.

Therefore, our efforts to combat corruption are not motivated by a desire to receive a rating from anyone. “Whatever template they’re using is clearly ignorant of what this administration is doing to fight corruption,” he said in reference to the survey’s form. “Cracking down on corruption is more than merely making arrests. How many have you attempted? How many have you sentenced to prison?

Therefore, we are not concerned or upset by Transparency International’s rating because we are aware that everything we do is intended to ensure that we combat corruption in the most effective manner possible. “I believe they need to modify their template if they are not seeing this. But once more, we are not battling corruption to win their favor.

According to Mohammed, corruption has become more challenging as a result of how the regime handled the Abacha money and the work of anti-graft organizations like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He declared, “In my opinion, this is one way to combat corruption—one way to make sure that people don’t take what has been recovered again. “I’m glad to announce that the people are unwilling to see the measures we have taken to combat corruption because we have been more proactive in doing so. “Again, the courage of our administration to even name high-ranking officials who have broken the law is indicative of our will and guts to battle corruption,” the administration said.

