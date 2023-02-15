This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FG Consults Finnish Ambassador Over Simon Ekpa’s Biafra Incitement

The Nigerian government has seen the ambassador of Finland so that it can arraign Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian lawyer who lives in Finland, and stop the way he has been agitating for Biafra.

Ambassador Zubairu Dada, the minister of state for foreign affairs, stated that what the lawyer has been doing is turning into a threat to the upcoming general elections and that the federal government will not overlook this.

He asked the government of Finland to make sure it does everything within its power to stop the lawyer from stirring up more violence.

The minister said the lawyer, who is currently in Finland, is giving instructions to his followers that are causing serious injuries, killings, razing, and corrosive activities.

He said that it is very distressing that someone will sit in the comfort of a house in Finland and be saying dangerous things that are causing his followers to be a threat to national peace, especially during the elections.

He said that this is also becoming a threat to the peace in the southeast region, and, sadly, the lawyer has several followers on the streets.

He said that anytime Simon Ekpa gives orders, the next day you will hear of razing, killings, and burnings and that the Nigerian government thinks this is not right.

He called on the Finnish government to help because it has tried to handle the situation, which appears to be getting out of control. He asked the Finnish government to support the Nigerian government in putting an end to this so that it wouldn’t affect the upcoming presidential election.

He said that the conduct of peaceful elections in the southeast is very important, and this is why representatives of the EU are already available to monitor the process.

To prove his points to the Finland government, the minister played a recorded audio that was published by Simon Ekpa for the ambassador of Finland. According to the minister, the audio contained information that shows how the lawyer ordered his followers not to allow elections to be conducted.

