FG charges Emefiele for illegal possession of firearm

The Federal Government has filed a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, before the Federal High Court.

According to a report on Sunday from Channels Television, Emefiele was charged by the Federal Government with illegally owning a single-barrel shotgun.

The offence, according to the administration, violates Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap. F28 Laws of the Federation 2004, which governs firearms. According to Daily post.

Emefiele was also charged of illegally possessing 123 live rounds of ammunition in addition to the original accusation.

The case has not yet been assigned to a judge, according to DAILY POST. There are hints that it might be assigned the next week, though.

Remember that since June 10 the suspended CBN Governor has been in the Department of State Service’s care. DSS emphasised, though, that it was for “investigative reasons”.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday overturned his arrest and custody by the DSS in a related incident.

Emefiele had asked the court, through his attorney, to overturn his arrest and incarceration because they were unlawful in light of the ongoing judgement from another court that was issued in December of last year. According to Daily post.

Justice Bello Kawu, who delivered the verdict, ruled that his arrest and imprisonment were in violation of an earlier judgement and court directives.

He thereupon issued an injunction prohibiting the DSS from detaining, arresting, or interfering with Emefiele’s right to freedom of movement.

Umaroo1 (

)