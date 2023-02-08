NEWS

FG Approves Use Of Hijab For Female Students

FG has approved the use of Hijab for Female Students.

 

NewsOnline reports that the Federal Government has approved the use of Hijab for female Muslim students.

 

This was contained in a circular dated February 1, 2023, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo.

 

The circular, which was obtained by DAILY POST, was sent to all Principals of all the 112 Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Science and Technical Colleges of the country.

According to the circular “This is to bring to your notice that the Ministry has approved the use of corporate/cape size hijab as part of school uniform by female Muslim students in all the Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Science and Technical Colleges.”

He explained that the students of the two schools can use corporate/cape size hijab on any of the approved school uniforms.

Adejo, however, warned that under no condition should any student be compelled to use the corporate/cape size hijab on her uniform against her wish.

