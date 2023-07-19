FFK’s reactions following Ude’s claim that CJN told BAT to prepare for rerun in private phone call

In a recent tweet from Jackson Ude’s official Twitter account, an allegation was made regarding a private telephone conversation between the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to the tweet, the CJN purportedly informed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prepare for a rerun of the presidential election. It was claimed that three private phone conversations involving Tinubu, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and two other Supreme Court Justices were leaked to U.S. authorities.

As a result of these alleged leaks, the two mentioned Justices have been included in the list of six Supreme Court Justices who have been banned from entering the United States, making the total number of banned Justices eight. However, former Minister of Ation in Nigeria and spokesperson for Tinubu, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, responded to these claims on his official Twitter handle. While expressing his respect for Jackson Ude, whom he has known for many years, Fani-Kayode firmly stated that there is no truth whatsoever in the report.

According to Fani-Kayode, the report is nothing more than “pure, unadulterated, undiluted, and pre-meditated FAKE NEWS” and he believes it is intended to sow discord, chaos, fear, and panic. His statement serves to counter the allegations made by Jackson Ude, emphasizing that the claims of leaked private conversations and the CJN’s advice to prepare for a rerun election are entirely baseless and unfounded.

As of now, the veracity of Jackson Ude’s allegations remains in question, and Fani-Kayode’s denial casts doubt on the credibility of the claims made in the tweet. The seriousness of the matter is heightened by the alleged involvement of the U.S. authorities due to the claimed leaks of private conversations, which could have significant diplomatic implications.

It is essential to clarify the authenticity of these claims through thorough investigation and verification of the alleged leaked conversations. Until then, the public should treat the information with caution, recognizing the potential for misinformation and its potential to provoke unnecessary tensions within the political landscape.

In light of the gravity of the situation and the potential impact on the individuals and institutions mentioned, it is crucial that responsible journalism prevails. Journalists and media organizations should conduct rigorous fact-checking and refrain from spreading unverified information to maintain the public’s trust and confidence in the news they consume.

As developments unfold, it is essential for all parties involved to remain transparent and accountable in their statements and actions, allowing for a fair and accurate assessment of the situation. Until concrete evidence is presented, the claims should be treated as mere allegations, and the public should await credible updates from reputable sources before drawing any conclusions about the matter.

