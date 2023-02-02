FFK To Atiku: Is it because you have other plans That’s why you told CBN not to yield to any blackmail

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a spokesperson for the APC, responded to a comment made by the PDP presidential candidate, who urged the CBN governor to resist blackmail by not extending the deadline for submitting the old notes. In addition, Atiku claimed that the APC was putting pressure on the governor of the CBN because some APC members believed the party was trying to buy votes.

In reaction to Atiku’s allegations, Fani-Kayode asserted that the PDP presidential candidate was the only one who had been involved in vote buying in Nigerian elections. He continued by saying that the common people, particularly those in rural regions, were the reason the APC was protesting the new Naira policy.

Speaking further, he claimed that Atiku was making these claims because his children would have access to food throughout the month, whether or not there was money available.

“The idea of voting is not being discussed at this time. We’re discussing the misery that people experience. their suffering, the governor of the CBN’s lack of compassion, and Atiku’s and his party’s lack of compassion. Maybe it’s because the children have food all through this month regardless of the money on the street or that he said no one should give in to blackmail?” He added.

