This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“FFK Should Write Public Apology Letter to Atiku for Next Seven Days” – Shaibu Insists

Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, demanded a seven-day public apology letter be written to his principal by Femi Fani-Kayode over the outrageous coup allegations he made.

Recall that the former aviation minister, who also doubles as the Director of Special Projects and New Media for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, claimed that Atiku was plotting a coup with the military to overthrow President Buhari. He was called up on Monday, February 13, to defend his claims before the State Secret Service (SSS), after which he was granted momentary bail.

Speaking on Tuesday over the remarks uttered by Fani-Kayode at the press briefing following his release from SSS custody, Mr. Prank stressed that “Fani-Kayode’s regret is a step in the right direction, but this is not sufficient.” Who exactly is he apologising to? He needs to be specific. He needs to apologise to Abubakar for trying to impugn his character. He also needs to apologise to the military for denigrating that revered institution.

Furthermore, Mr. Phrank urged FFK to publicly apologise to Atiku in major newspaper columns for the next seven days beginning on Wednesday, February 15, adding that if the terms were not fully followed, they may press further charges.

Source: Daily Post

Content created and supplied by: Extraordinaire432 (via 50minds

News )

#FFK #Write #Public #Apology #Letter #Atiku #Days #Shaibu #Insists”FFK Should Write Public Apology Letter to Atiku for Next Seven Days” – Shaibu Insists Publish on 2023-02-15 00:08:10