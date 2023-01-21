This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FFK Reacts to Video of Tinubu/Shettima Vehicles Parked in Front of Atiku Abubakar’s Office.

Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), the spokeswoman for the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 presidential campaign council, has taken to social media to accuse the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar of attempting to splinter the APC party in response to a video that has gone viral showing the ruling party’s campaign vehicles at the presidential candidate’s office.

Several vehicles from the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 presidential campaign team could be seen parked in front of the campaign office of former vice president and 2023 presidential contender, Atiku Abubakar, in the video Femi Fani-Kayode published on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Femi Fani-Kayode then continued to claim that Atiku Abubakar and his team were so desperate that they had positioned Tinubu/Shettima vehicles in front of his Abuja campaign office to make it appear as though their followers were defecting to him in the wake of the release of the video.

Atiku Abubakar and his men are allegedly trying to sow discord and distrust within their ranks, but they have failed, according to FFK.

Atiku and his men are so desperate that they park Tinubu/Shettima vehicles in front of his Abuja campaign office to give the impression that our supporters are defecting to him. They are also attempting to sow seeds of suspicion and division in our ranks. They have failed! pic.twitter.com/Sxprdm6h5k — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 21, 2023

