FFK Reacts to Video of Tinubu/Shettima Vehicles Parked in Front of Atiku Abubakar’s Office.

Spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), has taken to social media to accuse the PDP 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of attempting to divide the APC party, following a video showing the campaign cars of the ruling party that were seen at the office of the presidential candidate, which has been shared online.

In the video which was shared on the micro blogging platform, Twitter, by Femi Fani-Kayode, several vehicles belonging to the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 presidential campaign team were seen parked in front of the campaign office of former vice president and 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku and his men are so desperate that they park Tinubu/Shettima vehicles in front of his Abuja campaign office to give the impression that our supporters are defecting to him. They are also attempting to sow seeds of suspicion and division in our ranks. They have failed! pic.twitter.com/Sxprdm6h5k — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 21, 2023

And so, following such video, Femi Fani-Kayode went ahead to state that Atiku Abubakar and his men are so desperate that they parked Tinubu/Shettima vehicles in front of his Abuja campaign office to give the impression that their supporters are defecting to him.

According to FFK, Atiku Abubakar and his men are also attempting to sow seeds of suspicion and division in their ranks, adding that they have failed.

