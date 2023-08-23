NEWS

FFK Reacts As Russian Mercenary, Wagner Leader, Prigozhin, Nine Others Killed In Plane Crash

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read

Femi Fani-Kayode, also known as FFK, is the Director of Media for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council. He has turned to his verified Twitter profile to respond to the news that Russian mercenary and Wagner commander Prigozhin and nine other people were died in an aircraft accident.

The Russian mercenary who attempted to overthrow the Russian government in June was apparently aboard the plane that crashed, killing 10 passengers, according to reports released today, Wednesday.

According to the report, the business plane that crashed northwest of Moscow killed all 10 individuals on board.

In response to this story, Fani Kayode, a former ation minister, posted on Twitter that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary gang, and his deputy had died when their jet was shot down in Russia.

He made it clear in his speech, according to Fani Kayode, by noting that vengeance is a dish best served cold.

Fani Kayode, however, added a prayer for his soul to find peace before concluding.

See his tweet in the following screenshots:

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

Jahpedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Nigerians’ll Soon Beg FG To Leave Them In Poverty – Shehu Sani; LP Will Win Imo- Peter Obi

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Don’t Have N300m Bulletproof Car – Wike; Palliatives: Katsina Denies Receiving N5bn from FG

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Coup: UK Calls For Immediate Release Of President Bazoum; Wike Denies Purchasing N300m bulletproof SUV

18 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Speaks On N300 Million Official Car; Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button