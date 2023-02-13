This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FFK Reacts As DSS Invites Him For Questioning Over Atiku’s Alleged Coup Plot with Military

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister and director of new media for the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to the invitation extended to him by the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately report to their office for questioning pertaining to issues of national security.

This comes days after he tabled an allegation against the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on grounds of plotting with the military to overthrow the government if the February 25 presidential elections fail to fall in his favour.

Speaking about the invitation in a post shared on his official Twitter timeline, the former Aviation Minister disclosed that he would respond favourably by reporting to their office today because he has nothing to hide, unlike his former boss.

Fani-Kayode’s tweet partly reads, “3 days ago, on the day that I tweeted about newspaper reports alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army generals, I got a text message from someone who claimed to be DSS asking me to report to them on a matter of national security.” “I will present myself before them accordingly as I have nothing to hide, and consequently, I will present myself before the DSS this morning as I have been asked to do.”

He added, “I am used to arrest, interrogation, detention, prosecution, and so much more, and have suffered these indignities on many occasions over the last 15 years.” “I have no fear; nothing moves me, and only death can silence me.”

What’s your take on this?

Content created and supplied by: Extraordinaire432 (via 50minds

News )

#FFK #Reacts #DSS #Invites #Questioning #Atikus #Alleged #Coup #Plot #MilitaryFFK Reacts As DSS Invites Him For Questioning Over Atiku’s Alleged Coup Plot with Military Publish on 2023-02-13 08:38:07