FFK Reacts As CBN Extends Deadline For Submission Of Old Naira Notes

The reports filtering into the country’s media space indicate that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended its deadline on the return of old Naira notes from January 31 to February 10, 2023, former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has come out to share his thoughts on the development.

Taking to his verified Facebook page a few minutes ago, FFK, who is the Directorate on New Media Projects in the APC Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that President buhari gave the order for the extension after listening to Tinubu’s Abeokuta speech in which he argued that the new naira policy will bring untold hardship to Nigerians.

Going further, the former aviation minister took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whom he accused of creating the problem to scuttle Tinubu’s chances in the upcoming polls.

He wrote; “The President has ordered the deadline for the submission of old naira notes to be extended by two weeks. This will lessen the tension and pain of the people and strengthen the democratic process and the legitimacy of the coming election.

This proves that Asiwaju’s comments in Abeokuta were appropriate and our collective warnings were taken seriously. Thankfully we have a listening and receptive president had the courage to direct the CBN Governor and those that are behind him to do the right thing.”

