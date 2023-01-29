NEWS

FFK Reacts As CBN Extends Deadline For Submission Of Old Naira Notes

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 50 mins ago
0 346 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FFK Reacts As CBN Extends Deadline For Submission Of Old Naira Notes

The reports filtering into the country’s media space indicate that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended its deadline on the return of old Naira notes from January 31 to February 10, 2023, former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has come out to share his thoughts on the development.

Taking to his verified Facebook page a few minutes ago, FFK, who is the Directorate on New Media Projects in the APC Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that President buhari gave the order for the extension after listening to Tinubu’s Abeokuta speech in which he argued that the new naira policy will bring untold hardship to Nigerians.

Going further, the former aviation minister took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whom he accused of creating the problem to scuttle Tinubu’s chances in the upcoming polls.

He wrote; “The President has ordered the deadline for the submission of old naira notes to be extended by two weeks. This will lessen the tension and pain of the people and strengthen the democratic process and the legitimacy of the coming election.

This proves that Asiwaju’s comments in Abeokuta were appropriate and our collective warnings were taken seriously. Thankfully we have a listening and receptive president had the courage to direct the CBN Governor and those that are behind him to do the right thing.”

See a screenshot of the full post below:

SOURCE: FACEBOOK.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds
News )

#FFK #Reacts #CBN #Extends #Deadline #Submission #Naira #NotesFFK Reacts As CBN Extends Deadline For Submission Of Old Naira Notes Publish on 2023-01-29 14:13:09



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 50 mins ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Hannatu Musawa Reacts To Rumor Tinubu Went To Beg Buhari For Forgiveness After His Abeokuta Outburst

55 seconds ago

We Will Put The Children Of The North Out Of Poverty And Our Government Will Be Celebrated – Obi

9 mins ago

Here Is The Fake News Being Spread By Obi Supporters, Same People Planning To Hack INEC BVAS- Bayo Onanuga says

17 mins ago

Bayo Onanuga debunks report of Ceased Old Naira Notes Allegedly Linked To Tinubu.

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button