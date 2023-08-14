FFK Reacts After Military Junta In Niger Republic Reveals Why They Removed Their President, Bazoum

The former Director of New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted after the military junta in the Republic of Niger reportedly reveals why they ousted their former President, Bazoum.

Recall that the President was removed few weeks ago and military junta has taken over the west African country.

Femi Fani-Kayode said on his verified Facebook page; “Niger Republic is now ready for dialogue with ECOWAS and they have revealed that they ousted the former President because he was set to do things that would have affected both Niger and Nigeria. Someone pass the popcorn whilst we sit back comfortably to hear more and watch this movie unfold. “

He added; “Meanwhile shame on President Alhassan Outarra of the Ivory Coast and all the other war-mongering, blood-lusting French stooges, puppets and poodles who wanted to use our country to fight their dirty battles and who brought us to the brink of war with a friendly neighbour.”

The former Minister of Ation stated further; “Hear this: As long as France continues to perpetuate all manner of heinous atrocities and enslave the people in her former African colonies through their carefully selected life long rulers, fronts and so-called “democratically-elected” leaders there can never be peace and stability in those countries.”

