FFK Reacts After Ex Member Of UK Parliament Said He Didn’t Realize BAT Was A Drug Dealer In The US

One of the All Progressive Congress, APC Chieftains and former Ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted after a former member of the UK Parliament, George Galloway said he didn’t realize that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a drug dealer in the United States of America

It would be recalled that a viral video of the former member of the UK Parliament speaking about the alleged drug trafficking case involving Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the US surfaced online a few days ago and it generated lots of comments from social media users

Reacting to Galloway’s claim, Femi Fani-Kayode quoted his exact words before replying him

In a post that the APC chieftain made on his verified Twitter page, he said that he had promised not to speak whenever anyone throws insult at the president but he would have to reply the former UK Parliament member

He said he just cant bear it whenever people like Galloway tries to denigrate the president

Kindly read part of his post below

Bodeblogs (

)