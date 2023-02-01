FFK Reacts After El-Rufai Said There’re Elements In Aso Rock That Wants Asiwaju To Lose The Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview with the Channels TV on Wednesday, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai, stated that he believes that there are elements in the Villa that wants the APC Presidential candidate to loose in the forthcoming Presidential election. He said, “I believe there are elements in the Villa that wants us to loose the election because they didn’t get their way. They had their candidates, their candidate didn’t win the primaries. And they are hiding behind the President’s Desire to do what he thinks is right”.

Some Nigerians have reacted to this statement by Gov Nasir El-Rufai, amongst them is Femi Fani Kayode, a member of the Presidential campaign council of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Reacting to the statement of El-Rufai, Femi Fani Kayode said, “The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Femi Fani Kayode; What do you have to say about this?

