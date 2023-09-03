FFK Names and Reacts to 11 Men that have Ruled different African countries for a total of 347 years

Femi Fani Kayode, a former Nigerian Minister, has shared the names of eleven men who, in the name of democracy, led various African countries for a total of 347 years.

In a recent statement, Femi Fani Kayode revealed that these eleven men ruled different African nations for a long time. They are Dennis Nguesso of Congo (38 years), Paul Kagame of Rwanda (23 years), Yoweri Museveni of Uganda (37 years), Isias Afwerki of Eritrea (30 years), Paul Biya of Cameroon (42 years), Teodoro Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea (43 years), Omar Bongo of Gabon (42 years), along with his son Ali Bongo of Gabon (14 years), Alhassan Outtara of Ivory Coast (13 years), Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo (38 years), and his son Faure Eyadema of Togo (18 years).

It’s important to note that there are concerns about coups happening in the West African region, and there have been unexpected changes of leadership, including the recent military takeover in the Central African Region, which led to President Ali Bongo being removed from power.

