FFK Drops Bombshell, Says Emefiele Has Weaponized The CBN And Is An Enemy Of Democracy

Chief Femi Fani Kayode, a member of the Presidential campaign council of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Tuesday, released a statement via his twitter handle, where he reacted to the new policy by the CBN, and the expiration of the old Naira notes. Femi Fani Kayode, in his statement noted that the CBN Governor has Weaponized the CBN and that he is an enemy of Democracy.

Femi Fani Kayode stated that the policy of cancelling the old notes Must be totally cancelled until after elections, and then done lawfully.

He said, “Emefiele has Weaponized the CBN and is an enemy of Democracy. The Policy of cancelling old notes must be cancelled until after the election and must be lawfully done. He wants to cause crisis, provoke people’s uprising, derail our democracy”.

