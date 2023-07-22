Few out of millions of Nigerians looking for something to hang their frustrations on—Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who is the National Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has released a statement on his official Twitter handle about how some Nigerians are looking for something to put their frustrations on.

The Nigerian politician said this in reaction to a statement by a Twitter user by the name of Anthony, who wrote, “You people should stop attacking Baba Ahmed. If you have been following his tweets and interviews, you know that the NEF disowned PMB after his first four years in government and warned that Nigerians should not vote for him.

The reply that Dr. Hakeem gave as regards this statement read, “Thank you, Dike. Actually, it will be an attack only if they have access to knowledge or information to use. As it is, they are just a few out of millions of Nigerians looking for something to hang their frustrations on. They share the same thing with Northerners, but they don’t know”.

The screenshot below shows Hakeem’s statement.

