Few Days To The General Election, Peter Obi Lists Four Qualities The Person Of Our Choice Must Posse

The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, recently took to his social media page, Twitter, to share his thoughts since there are only a few days until the election. He also listed the four qualities the person of our choice must have some qualities.

According to Peter obi, he said that the person of our choice must be competent. In his words, “someone who has the proven capability and the drive to move us forward. The person must have the required skills and must show the physical and mental ability to manage the affairs of Nigeria.”

He said the person of our choice must have character. In his words, “a person with a proven record of fairness, honesty, and trust. We need an honest person with a verifiable background. We must know his real name. We must know where he said he went to school. We must know people who knew him then. We must know where he has been, what he has done, what he has said, and what he has been doing these past months during the campaigns.

The third quality he mentioned was commitment. According to Peter Obi, “We need someone who is committed and has the capacity to stop official corruption in this country. We have heard far too much talk about change. Enough of empty promises. We are tired of hearing sorry stories.”

Lastly, he said the person of our choice must have compassion. In his words, “Compassion: We want a leader who is concerned about the welfare of Nigerians, not his clique of praise singers. Our fellow citizens are in IDP camps. I spent Christmas and New Year’s with them.

