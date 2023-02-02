This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few Days To General Elections, INEC Office Set Ablaze By Unknown Hoodlums In Anambra State

Few days to the February 2023 general elections in Nigeria, unknown hoodlums have set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC office in Idemeli South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to TheCable, the incident happened on early hours of Wednesday in Idemeli South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

During the attack on INEC facility, several properties of the Commission, including election materials were reportedly to have been destroyed by the inferno.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a statement via its official Twitter handle, following the attack on its facilities in Idemeli South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In the press release, INEC confirmed the incident, and said that, 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles and 256 election bags were destroyed in the inferno.

INEC said further that, uncollected Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are not affected during the attack, and that the 2023 general elections will still hold as scheduled by the Commission.

