Festus Keyamo Slams Atiku as Oladapo Apara Backs Tinubu for President of Nigeria.

The verbal battle between the camps of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections has been intensifying recently. This has been further fueled by the recent endorsement of Tinubu by Oladapo Apara, the former Managing Director of Alpha-Beta Consulting.

In reaction to this, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, took to Twitter to mock Atiku’s camp for their attempts to use Apara against Tinubu. Keyamo accused the PDP presidential candidate’s camp of cooking up false allegations against Tinubu concerning crimes involving the Lagos-based revenue. 

In a tweet, Keyamo wrote: “All these attempts to use Apara against Tinubu is nothing but a complete waste of time. The PDP are yet to present any evidence or facts to back their unfounded claims. This is just another desperate attempt to discredit Tinubu and his accomplishments.”

The war of words between the two camps is likely to continue in the coming weeks as the 2023 elections draw nearer. While there is a lot of speculation regarding who will emerge as the next President of Nigeria, it is clear that the verbal sparring between Atiku and Tinubu’s camps is far from over. 

At this point, it is impossible to tell who will eventually come out victorious in the battle for the Presidency. However, it is safe to say that the verbal battle between Atiku and Tinubu’s camps will continue to heat up as we inch closer to the 2023 elections.

