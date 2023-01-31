Festus Keyamo Shares Video Of Peter Obi Saying Issue Of Governance Has Nothing To Do With Age

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has taken to his verified Twitter page to say the issue of governance has nothing to do with age.

Keyamo took to his microblogging, Twitter to say the only thing he can tell is that the issue of governance has nothing to do with age.

Keyamo who made this known shares a video of the presidential candidate of the Labour, Peter Obi. In the video, Peter was heard saying that issue of governance has nothing to do with age.

However, Keyamo claimed Peter Obi campaigns for Atiku of the PDP in 2019. Keyamo said in 2023, Peter Obi was telling Nigerians not to vote for the older candidates.

While concluding his statement, Keyamo said some of those who seek to govern this country were the worst hypocrites around.

In his tweet, he wrote below :

‘The only thing I can tell you is that issue of governance has nothing to do with age’! Peter Obi in 2019 when campaigning for Atiku. In 2023, he says don’t vote for the older candidates. Now, we see some of those who seek to govern this country are the worst hypocrites around!”

Watch the video by clicking the link below:

https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1620184611396485120?t=wMjWhe7kFj1x5-Ad5y8FJw&s=19

