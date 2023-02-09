Festus Keyamo Shares Moment Buhari Raised Tinubu’s Hand Round The Podium In Sokoto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to share a video where President Buhari held the hand of Tinubu round the podium in Sokoto today.

“The moment President Buhari passionately raised the hand of Tinubu round the podium in Sokoto today to the admiration of the cheering crowd!”

https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1623716236398936065?t=Id2CBuFVjNfCuxgeGWgzKQ&s=19

