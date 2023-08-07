Festus Keyamo Screened By National Assembly After Tendering ‘Unreserved’ Apology To Lawmakers

Amid the public uproar that greeted the initial refusal by members of the 10th National Assembly to screen All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Festus Keyamo after he was nominated by President Bola Tinubu for a ministerial a position, a report by Channels TV indicates that the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment has been screened eventually.

It was gathered that shortly after the sitting reconvened in the House on the evening of Monday, August 7, Keyamo tendered an apology to the lawmakers for refusing to honor summons for him to appear before the 9th Assembly to give account of funds appropriated while serving as a junior minister under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Tendering an apology to the lawmaker, Keyamo said; “Maybe it was as a result of the lack of knowledge of the fact that this matter had long been resolved between us and the members of the committee.

Subsequently, there were so many hearings. Budget defence and all of that. We attended under a very convil atmosphere. So, the apology is without reservation. I apologies.”

It was gathered that he was eventually screened and told by the lawmakers to “take a bow and go”.

SOURCE: TWITTER (CHANNELS TV).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)