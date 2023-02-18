NEWS

Festus Keyamo says he is opposed to Buhari's position on the new naira notes.

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC-PCC, Festus Keyamo said he is opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on the new naira notes.

Buhari agreed with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s choice to sweep up the previous denominations, but only the old N200 was allowed to be reissued.

In response to the Supreme Court ruling, Keyamo, a senior Nigerian advocate, suggested that the country’s president may have followed the advice of the incorrect person.

In his actions, the President was sincere and had no desire to denigrate the Supreme Court. On Friday, he appeared on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict and suggested that the man might have taken the incorrect advice.

Even though he is unsure of who gave the President advice, the Minister of State for Labour claimed that he is speaking out now because people will subsequently inquire as to “where I stood at this time.”

Violent demonstrations, bank fires, and ATM destruction have all been brought on by the CBN’s divisive naira redesign policy in some states.

