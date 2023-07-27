NEWS

Festus Keyamo Reacts To President Tinubu’s Ministerial List Amidst Being Snubbed

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the list news of President Bola Tinubu ministerial nominees.

It was earlier reported that Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio read the ministerial list on Thursday as forwarded to the chamber by the presidency during plenary.

To the surprise of many, Festus Keyamo and other stalwarts in the All Progressive Congress (APC) who fought for Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election were not nominated for any ministerial position.

Reacting to the news of the Ministerial Nominees, Festus Keyamo congratulated them on his official Twitter page saying “Huge congratulations to all the ministerial nominees by the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; very well deserved.

However, according to President Tinubu’s letter to the senate, more nominees may suffice later as this submitted list only consisted of 23 names.

Former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, ex governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and the former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai all made it to Tinubu ministerial list.

