Festus Keyamo Reacts To Oyetola’s Victory At Osun State Election Petition Tribunal

There have been a lot of reactions coming from the All Progressives Congress camp after one of its own, Adegboyega Oyetola, former governor of Osun state recently recorded victory against PDP’s Ademola Adeleke at the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal in Friday, 27th of January 2023.

The court after looking through provided evidence, concluded that there was an over-voting situation in the Osun state governorship election which held on the 16th of July 2022. This was followed by a reduction in the number of votes gathered by both Politicians.

After over 100,000 votes were reduced from Ademola Adeleke’s total votes, Oyetola who only lost about 60,000 votes after the reduction, was declared the winner of the election.

While reacting to Oyetola’s Victory, the spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo congratulated Oyetola while also alleging that APC opposition party is deeply rooted in rigging.

In his words, he said: “Congratulations, Governor Oyetola of Osun State. PDP and rigging are 5 & 6. All Nigerians must watch them in the forthcoming elections, too. They want to take us back to the dark days of ballot snatching and writing of results, despite the best efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

