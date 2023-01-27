NEWS

Festus Keyamo Reacts To Najatu’s Statement That Tinubu Has An Emperor Mentality

Najatu Muhammad, a former member of the All Progressives Congress has been making a lot of statements about the health status of the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a recent interview, Najatu, while stating some of the reasons she called it quit with the Tinubu-Shettima campaign council, alleged that Tinubu has an emperor mentality, which entails an act of trying to control Nigerians. Before this time, the same political figure alleged that Tinubu is not mentally fit and that the former Lagos governor cannot think straight.

While reacting to this statement from Najatu, the Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, in a tweet, wonders how it is possible for a man who has been alleged to have mental unfitness, still be capable of having an emperor mentality.

Festus said that having an emperor mentality equally means such person has a stable mental health and that Najatu’s statement is very contradictory. He, however, urged the politician to support her candidate in peace and stop pushing unrealistic narratives.

In his words, he said: “This is confusing: she has told Nigerians her self-serving lies that Tinubu has dementia. But one who has ‘emperor mentality’ and ‘seeks to control’, must be sharp-witted and methodical. Which one should we believe, madam? Just cut the lies and campaign for your candidate.”

