Festus Keyamo Reacts to his Appointment as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace by Bola Tinubu.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Festus Keyamo has taken to social media to pen down an appreciation message to president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his decision to nominate him as the new Minister of Ation and Aerospace under his administration.

Recall that APC chieftain, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had few hours ago released the list of ministerial positions that will be occupied by the 45 ministerial nominees that were screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate, with the likes of Festus Keyamo, former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Dele Alake and former governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru appointed as Minister of Ation and Aerospace, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Minister of Solid Minerals and Minister of Defence respectively.

And so following former minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo’s appointment as Minister of Ation and Aerospace by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the lawyer took to his official Twitter account to react, as he thanked the president for such position while also promising him that he will not disappoint him.

Here is Festus Keyamo’s post below;

