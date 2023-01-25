Festus Keyamo Reacts To Dino Melaye EmiLokan Mockery Dance

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo, a representative for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, responded to Dino Melaye’s “Emi Lokan” parody dance on his verified Twitter page.

Recently, a video of Dino Melaye dancing on stage and supposedly tripping over himself to insult the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu went viral on social media.

In response to the mocking film, Keyamo posted on his microblogging site, Twitter, that Sen. McCain, Obama’s opponent in the 2008 US election, had a malformation in one hand. Keyamo added that despite his handicap, Obama’s team treated him with respect and never made fun of him.

But he claimed that in Nigeria, a vice presidential candidate smiles as a clown enters the stage to make fun of a rival candidate. Keyamo let everyone know how ridiculous it was.

They owe Nigerians an apology for that mocking, Keyamo said in a statement’s conclusion.

He stated what follows in his tweet: “McCain, a US senator who ran against Obama in the 2008 election, had a malformation in one hand. His support team never made fun of him for treating him with respect. But in this instance, a vice presidential contender chuckles as a clown storms the stage to make fun of a rival. The stupidest thing I’ve ever seen. Apologies are due to Nigerians.”

