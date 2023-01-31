Festus Keyamo Reacts To An Old Video Of Peter Obi Saying The Issue Of Governance Has Nothing To Do With Age

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known Nigerian politician, APC chieftain, Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo while sharing his official Twitter page has reacted to an old video showing the moment the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi said that the issue of governance has nothing to do with age.

According to the APC chieftain, spokesperson for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign council, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo, he noted that Peter Obi made this statement in 2019 when he was campaigning for the former vice president of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

However, Festus Keyamo tackled Peter Gregory Obi, saying that in 2023, the same Peter Obi that said age has nothing to do with governance is now asking Nigerians not to vote for older candidates, adding that those who seem to rule the country today are the worst hypocrites around.

