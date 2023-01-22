Festus Keyamo Reacts Over Large Crowd Of Supporters Who Trooped Out For Tinubu’s Campaign In Jigawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has reacted over the large crowd of supporters that trooped out to receive Bola Tinubu when he took his campaign to Jigawa state on Saturday.

Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu |Twitter.

As seen from the image shown above, Bola Tinubu was received by a mammoth crowd of supporters at the campaign rally in Jigawa state yesterday.

However, while reacting over the size of crowd that attended the campaign rally, the minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said Jigawa has always been a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress in previous elections.

According to him, the size of the crowd that came out for the campaign rally, is a proof of the support Bola Tinubu will enjoy in the state during the upcoming elections.

“Jigawa has been one of the ‘safest’ states for APC and it showed with the mammoth crowd again today!! Thank you Jigawa! Thank you my own big brother, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar” he wrote.

