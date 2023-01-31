This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo Reacts As Tinubu Mocks Akwa Ibom Governor During APC Campaign Rally

Festus Keyamo (SAN), the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Chief Spokesman, has defended Bola Tinubu’s remarks from his campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State. Tinubu is the party’s flagbearer.

According to Naija News, Tinubu referred to Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel as a youngster on Monday during a campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Akwa Ibom, you won’t go through this again. Tell that young man [Emmanuel Udom], who brought Atiku here and styles himself as governor, that enough is enough. In Lagos, he resided in my backyard. If we weren’t already one, I would have driven him home.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised the APC flagbearer for disrespecting Governor Emmanuel in response to Tinubu’s remarks, which sparked outrage.

The Akwa Ibom governor was not supposed to be insulted by Tinubu’s comment, according to Keyamo, who responded to the development in a tweet on Tuesday via his Twitter account.

According to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, considering their ages, Tinubu refers to Udom as a “boy” because in African custom, the elder ones refer to the younger ones as “boys” or “girls.”

In African culture, young people are referred to as “boys” or “girls,” the author stated. It’s not a mistake, and no offense was meant. Gov. Udom is a “boy” to @officialABAT given their respective ages. It’s remarkable that this garnered you press. From your source, we anticipate more. Thanks.“

