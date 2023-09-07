Festus Keyamo Reacts As PEPT Affirms President Tinubu As Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as PEPT affirms President Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election.

It was reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election held in Nigeria.

Delivering the main judgment, Justice Haruna Tsamani held that the petitioners have not successfully ascertained their case.

While reacting to this report, Festus Keyamo took to his microblogging, Twitter to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the judicial vindication.

According to Festus Keyamo, he made it known in his statement by saying: “Today, Daniel has come to judgment: whether it is the fake US drug issue or the 25% FCT issue or the issue of IREV, EVERY SINGLE thing some of us have always shouted ourselves hoarse about during the campaigns and post-campaigns have been proved absolutely right.”

On that note, Festus Keyamo said: “It only reassures some of us to always stand up for what we believe in, even if it appears to be against the temporary tide! Eventually, posterity will always vindicate the just!”

Festus Keyamo concluded his statement by saying: “Huge congratulations to Tinubu for this judicial vindication from all the wicked lies against his person. Now, it is time for them to have some sense and embrace his government and national reconciliation!”

