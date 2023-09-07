Festus Keyamo reacts as PEPT affirms President Tinubu as winner of 2023 Presidential election

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of ation and aero space expressed his reaction on his verified Twitter page after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) confirmed President Tinubu as the victor of the 2023 Presidential Election.

According to reports, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the victor in the Nigerian presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

In his main ruling, Justice Haruna Tsamani stated that the petitioners have failed to prove their case convincingly.

In response to the report, Festus Keyamo expressed his congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Twitter for being proven right by the judiciary.

According to Festus Keyamo, he made it known in his statement by saying: “Today, Daniel has come to judgment: whether it is the fake US drug issue or the 25% FCT issue or the issue of IREV, EVERY SINGLE thing some of us have always shouted ourselves hoarse about during the campaigns and post-campaigns have been proved absolutely right.”

On that note, Festus Keyamo said: “It only reassures some of us to always stand up for what we believe in, even if it appears to be against the temporary tide! Eventually, posterity will always vindicate the just!”

Festus Keyamo ended his statement by expressing his congratulations to Tinubu for being proven innocent in the face of false accusations. He further urged those who spread these lies to reconsider their actions and support Tinubu’s leadership and efforts towards national reconciliation.

In his tweet, he wrote in the screenshot photo below :

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

Graciouswriter (

)