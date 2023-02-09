NEWS

Festus Keyamo reacts as PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu mistakenly said PDP has brought us shame

One of the spokespersons for Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, reacted as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, mistakenly said that the PDP has brought us(Nigerians) shame.

Festus Keyamo reacted to the video clip that captured the very moment the PDP national Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu said that the PDP had brought shame to Nigerians in Kano during the PDP presidential rally today on his verified Twitter account a few minutes ago.

Ahead of the presidential election, the PDP campaign rally train moved to Kano today and the rally was a huge success as a mammoth crowd of Atikulate graced the rally.

However, As Iyorchia Ayu was addressing the crowd, he said that Nigerians suppose to be the leader in Africa and in the world, and we suppose to he respected but the “PDP has brought to us shame…”

Festus Keyamo who have watched the video reacted on his verified Twitter account where he wrote,

In Kano today, Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, confessed that the PDP has brought shame and we should not retain them in power…This obvious costly slip of tongue will not costly make any headlines.”

