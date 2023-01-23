Festus Keyamo Reacts As PDP Demands For EFCC Disclosure Of The Alpha Beta Investigation On Tinubu

The Spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress, Festus Keyamo has reacted as the Peoples Democratic Party Spokesperson, Daniel Bwala and a chunk of PDP member demanded for the disclosure of investigation by the EFCC ofnthe APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The PDP had claimed that Asiwaju has been indicted by the former Managing Director of the Alpha Beta company in Lagos. And that a document has been submitted to EFCC with no investigation being made on that file. The opposition party demanded that the commission should look into the case. Festus Keyamo in response to this on his official twitter handle has claimed that the PDP is trying to deflect from the fact that Atiku is being probed on the SPV case.

He said, ”I’m laughing: these PDP fellows are pathetic. I was told they copied our style and all their spin doctors held a joint conference. Nothing new. All old, unproven stories against Tinubu. What is gripping the nation now is SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE (SPV).”

