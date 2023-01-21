Festus Keyamo Reacts As Online Fact-Checker Agency Proves Him Wrong Over Claims on Ekiti PDP Rally

The Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, recently reacted as an online fact-checking agency refuted his claim that spectators at an Ekiti PDP rally chanted “No” in defiance to governor Udom Emmanuel.

According to Reportera, “Spectators at the Ekiti PDP rally did not say “no” to governor Udom Emmanuel.” “The video is doctored; Festus Keyamo was peddling fake news.”

Reacting to the statement by Reportera concerning his claims about the PDP really, Festus Keyamo debunked it as he highlighted some errors in their statement, including the fact that he never referred to the rally in Ekiti State, but rather that of Abeokuta.

According to Keyamo’s tweet, “This “fact-checker” is a comedian.” (1) No reference was made to any rally in Ekiti State. It was in Abeokuta. (2) You claim to have obtained the “original tape” from Channels TV, yet you did not post it to prove your case. Very funny. “This fact-checker needs to be fact-checked!”

