Festus Keyamo Reacts As Online Fact-checker Agency Proves Him Wrong Over Claims On Ekiti PDP Rally.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, while sharing his official Twitter page, a well known Nigerian politician, APC chieftain, Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo has reacted after an online fact-checking agency refuted his claims that spectators at an Ekiti State PDP Presidential campaign rally chanted “No” in defiance to the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

According to the report published by Reportera on its official Twitter page, it said, “Spectators at Ekiti PDP rally did not say no to governor Udom Emmanuel, video is doctored. Festus Keyamo peddling fake news”.

See tweet below…

This particular information has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians, including the spokesperson for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign council and Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo, took to the social media platform to react.

While sharing his official Twitter page, the APC chieftain, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo, who described the fact-checker as a comedian noted that no reference was made to any rally in Ekiti State, adding that it was the PDP Presidential campaign rally was held in Abeobuta.

Further speaking, Festus Keyamo noted that the fact-checker claimed to have obtained the original tape from Channels Television, but was unable to post it to prove their case.

In conclusion to his statement, Festus Keyamo said that the fact-checker needs to be fact-checked.

See tweet below…

It might interest you to know that a few hours ago, Festus Keyamo while sharing his official Twitter page claimed that the crowd that attended the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Abeobuta said no to governor Udom Emmanuel when he asked them to vote for PDP.

You can watch governor Udom Emmanuel addressing the people during the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Abeobuta.

https://t.co/jJN4iYdqZN

Sunday123 (

)