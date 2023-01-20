NEWS

Festus Keyamo Reacts As Labour Party Governorship Candidate In Jigawa Defects To APC

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo Reacts As Labour Party Governorship Candidate In Jigawa Defects To APC

The spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Jigawa defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

It was reported that the Labour Party governorship candidate in Jigawa State, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho, has abandoned his aspiration and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While reacting to this, Keyamo, who took to his microblogging, Twitter said the jungle has over-matured in Jigawa state. He said as they get to the deep end of the campaigns, Keyamo said he should brace himself for the separation of the boys from the men. 

In his tweet, he wrote below :

“Jungle has over matured in Jigawa. As we get to the deep end of the campaigns, brace yourself for the separation of the boys from the men!”

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your opinions and thoughts in the comment section below. 

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds
News )

#Festus #Keyamo #Reacts #Labour #Party #Governorship #Candidate #Jigawa #Defects #APCFestus Keyamo Reacts As Labour Party Governorship Candidate In Jigawa Defects To APC Publish on 2023-01-21 00:11:24



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu Is The Most Competent Candidate, Not Peter Obi Or Anybody Else — Bello Shagari

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nigerian governors give new assignment to Soludo after meeting Emefiele, EFCC detains Tompolo’s director of operations

6 mins ago

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

12 mins ago

PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button