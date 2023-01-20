Festus Keyamo Reacts As Labour Party Governorship Candidate In Jigawa Defects To APC

The spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Jigawa defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

It was reported that the Labour Party governorship candidate in Jigawa State, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho, has abandoned his aspiration and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While reacting to this, Keyamo, who took to his microblogging, Twitter said the jungle has over-matured in Jigawa state. He said as they get to the deep end of the campaigns, Keyamo said he should brace himself for the separation of the boys from the men.

In his tweet, he wrote below :

“Jungle has over matured in Jigawa. As we get to the deep end of the campaigns, brace yourself for the separation of the boys from the men!”

