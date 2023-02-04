Festus Keyamo Reacts As Buhari Publicly Declares Support For Tinubu As APC Rally In Nasarawa.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known Nigerian politician, APC chieftain, Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo while sharing his official Twitter page has reacted after President Muhammadu Buhari publicly declares support for the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, during the party’s Presidential campaign rally in Nasarawa State.

It might interest you to know that the flag-bearer of the APC, Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima Mustapha, and President Muhammadu Buhari, amongst Others stormed the city of Lafia, the Nasarawa capital on Saturday to flag-off the APC Presidential, governorship, and senatorial campaigns in the state.

However, while addressing the people, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that he is fully in support of the candidacy of Bola Tinubu, adding that he has known him for more than two decades. Buhari also urged the people to support Bola Tinubu during the election because he will perform better if elected.

This particular statement made by Buhari has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians, took the spokesperson for the APC, Presidential campaign council and Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo, took to the social media platform to react.

While sharing on his official Twitter page, Festus Keyamo who confirmed Buhari support for Bola Tinubu recalled how the two men worked together in 2015 against the PDP, adding that they are still working together.

