Festus Keyamo Reacts As Ayu Mistakenly Said PDP Has Brought Us Shame at PDP Rally in Kano State

In the spirit of electoral campaigns as Nigeria prepares to elect another president, the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), have commented on a statement made by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the just-concluded rally held in Kano State where he mistakenly discredited his party.

In a video posted on his official Twitter timeline, the National Chairman of the PDP while delivering his speech suffered a gaffe as he attempted to discredit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as he said the PDP has brought shame to the country and has failed to raise leaders who are respected in Nigeria and Africa, after which he corrected himself.

The transcript from the video reads, “We are supposed to restore Nigeria to its glory.” We are supposed to be the leaders in Africa, and everywhere in the world we should be respected. “PDP” (he intended to say APC) has brought us shame, and we will not continue to retain them in power.

Speaking about the slip of the tongue made by Senator Ayu, Keyamo said, “In Kano today, Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, confessed that the PDP has brought shame and we should not retain them in power. This obvious and costly slip of the tongue will not make any headlines. “Watch out for some press reports on this.”

